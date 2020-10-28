International passenger flights to remain suspended till 30 November: DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday exteneded the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till November 30.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th November 2020," a notification from the industry regulator said.

The DGCA further stated that the above restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by it. Also, the aviation regulator stated that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the "competent authority" on case to case basis.

As things stand, India has bilateral air bubbles in place with as many as 19 countries.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with select countries since July.

