Amid mounting concerns over the new Covid variant after two South Africa returnees tested positive for Covid-19, Bengaluru airport intensified testing and sanitisation and also mandated quarantine for all international passengers for seven days.

While addressing the media after inspecting Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) airport yesterday, the Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy said, "all international passengers who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for seven days. They will be tested again after seven days."

The Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer also informed that currently, there are 598 such passengers are under surveillance.

Tippeswamy conducted a video conference with senior officials of the health and airport authorities and said that they are mainly checking the vaccination report, RT PCR test and rapid antigen test reports of the passengers coming from high-risk countries.

"We are also conducting RT PCR test at the airport for the passengers arriving from high-risk countries. If they are found negative, then they will be suggested to home quarantine. If the passenger tests positive, they will be sent to a designated hospital for isolation," he added.

The District Health Officer also informed that in view of the new variant, new guidelines are expected by today or tomorrow.

"Despite producing negative RT-PCR test reports, officials made us take another test and charged ₹3000/person," a man, travelling to Abu Dhabi, said.

During the virtual discussion, they discussed the issue of passengers coming from Kerala and Maharastra to Bengaluru without RT-PCR test and vaccination report.

"We've already directed airlines to check reports compulsorily and not to allow anyone to travel without the report," he said.

As per the Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the samples of one of the two passengers had tested positive for novel coronavirus which is "a little different from the Delta variant."

While speaking to the media, Sudhakar said, "One is relatively better and the other, we are finding it a little different from Delta variant. We have sent the sample to the Centre's lab. We are waiting for final inference."

Meanwhile, in view of the new variant of COVID-19, the Dakshina Kannada district administration resumed the Covid screening at Talapady Checkpost, conducting RT-PCR tests of those arriving in the district from Kerala without COVID-19 negative report.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday asked people not to panic about the new Covid-19 variant 'Omicron' and suggested following Covid-19 precautionary measures strictly.

Karnataka reported 315 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

