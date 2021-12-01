International passengers undertaking random Covid-19 testing upon arrival in India will be permitted to leave the airport after giving their samples, unlike travellers from ‘at-risk’ countries who are required to wait for their results, said the central government on Wednesday.

It said that other passengers can exit the airport or can take connecting flights for their final destination once their negative report is received. "He/she need not wait for the report of all the co-passengers," it added.

Issuing a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), the government said: “Travellers undergoing random sampling may give the sample and be allowed to leave."

“Now, the random sampling would be limited to 2% as per latest MoHFW guidelines and it would be on self-paid basis. Airlines/Airports may co-ordinate with the officials of State/UT Governments to select the passenger at random sampling," it added.

Further, it said that travellers transiting through countries 'at-risk' but staying within the airports can be exempted from post-arrival testing in India.

“Post-arrival testing can be exempted if a person is travelling from a not at risk country and has only a transit (without leaving immigration) in at risk country before taking the destination flight," read a statement issued by the ministry of civil aviations.

“However, if the person has travelled to any at risk country in last 14 days, he/she will be asked for post arrival testing and other additional restrictions, etc," it added.

This came after stricter norms for international passengers came into effect from Tuesday midnight due to mounting concerns over the new Covid variant Omicron.

While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, the Union government has asked states and Union Territories to ensure RT-PCR tests for travellers coming from 'at-risk' countries on the first day of arrival and retesting on the eighth day.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday advised states not to let their guards down and keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.

Further, the ministry has asked states to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to INSACOG Labs (mapped with states) promptly.

