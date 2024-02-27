International Protein Day: 5 benefits of protein consumption for weight loss
International Protein Day promotes the health benefits of protein-rich foods for weight management. Protein aids in feeling full, boosts metabolism through the thermic effect of food, preserves lean muscle mass, regulates blood sugar, and enhances fat burning.
International Protein Day 2024: India is among the top protein deficient nations across the world. With more than 80% of the population unable to meet their daily protein requirements, it is crucial to understand the importance of the macronutrient, protein, in our diet. Protein also helps in muscle growth and aids in weight management.