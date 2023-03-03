International Women's Day: 5 WhatsApp privacy features every woman should know

With end-to-end encryption built into WhatsApp, your messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, status updates and calls are secure. It's understandable that users want more control and privacy over their conversations and for that the platform has multiple features like disappearing messages that vanish within twenty-four hours, seven days or ninety days after the time they are sent, depending on the duration you select or view once to share photos and videos without leaving a permanent digital record. Users can also enable screenshot blocking for view once messages for an added layer of protection just to be on the safe side.

