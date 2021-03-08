Subscribe
Home >News >India >International women's day: Indian Navy deploys lady officers on warships after 23 years

International women's day: Indian Navy deploys lady officers on warships after 23 years

A contingent of Indian Navy during the Republic Day parade rehearsals at Rajpath on Tuesday PTI
1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Staff Writer

Lady officers started getting on the maritime force's vessels for the first time in 1998. However, the decision was reversed soon due to certain logistical and other issues

The Indian Navy has deployed four women officers onboard its warship after a gap of 23 years, the force announced on the occasion of international women's day.

The Indian Navy has deployed four women officers onboard its warship after a gap of 23 years, the force announced on the occasion of international women's day.

"Four Indian navy women officers have been deployed recently on warships in recent times. Two of them are posted on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya while two other are deployed on the tanker ship INS Shakti," an Indian Navy spokesperson told news agency ANI.

Officers deployed onboard the tanker vessel INS Shakti include a doctor who said the Indian Navy has given her an opportunity to serve both as a doctor and onboard warship.

"We work shoulder to shoulder with our male counterparts," the lady officers said.

Lady officers started getting on the maritime force's vessels for the first time in 1998. However, the decision was reversed soon due to certain logistical and other issues.

Indian Navy had started building separate cabins and toilets for women officers a few years ago on its warships to prepare the vessels for lady officers.

The force also recently deployed a lady officer as the first women defence attache posted abroad. The lady officer is Lieutenant Commander Karabi Gogoi who is posted at Moscow as a naval attache.

With inputs from agencies.

