International Women's Day is being celebrated worldwide to mark the achievements of women and push for rights progress. On this special day, women-- be they mothers, grandmothers, sisters, wives, girlfriends, and more are honored for playing a significant role in making this world a better place.

The first recorded celebration of women's day was in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland when over a million people rallied to support women's rights.

Since then, the event has grown not only in size but also in its scope. Focus has expanded to issues ranging from violence against women to parity in the workplace.

This year the United Nations women's day theme is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. " The topic highlights how technology is crucial to advancing rights. But the growing digital gender gap is impacting everything from women's job opportunities to safety online. The digital gender gap is impacting everything from women's job opportunities to safety online.

WHY IS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY IMPORTANT?

The day focuses on longstanding inequality and gender biases among women. A World Health Organization report in 2021 found that nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, an issue that ties in with women's economic opportunities, access to sex education, and reproductive rights.

Here is Women's Day quotes to make the day special for your wife, mother, sister, girlfriend, friend etc.