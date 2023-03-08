International Women's Day: Quotes to share with special women in your life

International Women's Day is being celebrated worldwide to mark the achievements of women and push for rights progress. On this special day, women-- be they mothers, grandmothers, sisters, wives, girlfriends, and more are honored for playing a significant role in making this world a better place.
The first recorded celebration of women's day was in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland when over a million people rallied to support women's rights.
Since then, the event has grown not only in size but also in its scope. Focus has expanded to issues ranging from violence against women to parity in the workplace.
This year the United Nations women's day theme is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. " The topic highlights how technology is crucial to advancing rights. But the growing digital gender gap is impacting everything from women's job opportunities to safety online. The digital gender gap is impacting everything from women's job opportunities to safety online.
WHY IS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY IMPORTANT?
The day focuses on longstanding inequality and gender biases among women. A World Health Organization report in 2021 found that nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, an issue that ties in with women's economic opportunities, access to sex education, and reproductive rights.
Here is Women's Day quotes to make the day special for your wife, mother, sister, girlfriend, friend etc.
- Our world would mean nothing if there were no women in it. Their courage, tenderness, and ability to move through life while conquering challenges amazes us every day, Happy Women's Day to all.
- She is a dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and she is You. Happy Women's Day to you, our brave soul.
- "If one man can destroy everything, why can't one girl change it?" - Malala Yousafzai.
- "A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim." - Maya Angelou.
- "Women are the nourishing power of the Universe. Whoever has deep respect for women of the world, will remain free from diseases," Amit Ray
