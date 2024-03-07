International Women's Day 2024: Free entry at THESE iconic monuments, cheap movie tickets and more
International Women's Day 2024: Women in India and abroad will be given free entry to all centrally/ASI-protected monuments on Friday, March 8, reports claimed.
International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. To mark the occasion, women in India and abroad will be given free entry to all centrally-protected monuments on Friday, reports claimed. These include all 3,691 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected ticketed monuments/museums including Taj Mahal in Agra, Red Fort and Qutab Minar in Delhi, Sun Temple in Konark, Ellora caves and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Check list here
Corporates launch schemes/campaigns
Several companies also announced schemes to promote gender equality at the workplace and special campaigns and initiatives towards women empowerment ahead of International Women's Day.
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and furniture retailer IKEA announced the successful implementation of initiatives and schemes which helped women's empowerment as per their pledge.
Furniture retailer Ikea said it has implemented policies that prioritise work-life balance, offering benefits such as Gender Equal Pay, a predictable 5-day workweek with schedules communicated a month in advance, healthcare for extended family members and same-sex partners, parental leave for both mothers and fathers alike.
Godrej Industries launched the #InvestInWomen campaign, showcasing the transformative impact of investing in women across its diverse portfolio of businesses. FMCG major Britannia said its leading biscuit brand Marie Gold, has launched HerStore, a unique digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.
Lifestyle e-commerce platform Nykaa has unveiled its latest campaign, #JustSayThanks to start a dialogue on women’s behavioural patterns when it comes to accepting compliments. Nykaa’s campaign aims to spark a conversation on women’s discomfort with praise and encourages them to own the compliments that come their way.
