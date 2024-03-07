International Women's Day 2024: Women in India and abroad will be given free entry to all centrally/ASI-protected monuments on Friday, March 8, reports claimed.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8. To mark the occasion, women in India and abroad will be given free entry to all centrally-protected monuments on Friday, reports claimed. These include all 3,691 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected ticketed monuments/museums including Taj Mahal in Agra, Red Fort and Qutab Minar in Delhi, Sun Temple in Konark, Ellora caves and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Check list here

Free entry to these monuments will be provided to all women visitors from India and across the world. This initiative was introduced by the Ministry of Culture in 2019, according to which only women visitors were allowed free entry in ASI monuments on Women’s Day. It was, however, extended to all visitors in 2022.

Besides this, women will be granted free entry to monuments in Lucknow which fall] under the purview of the Hussainabad and Allied Trust (HAT) and the ASI. Women won't need a ticket to visit the iconic structures of Lucknow like Bada Imambada, and Chota Imambada, Hindustan Times reported.

“The Lucknow district administration and HAT, Lucknow, has decided to grant free entry to women visitors at monuments under their management like Bada Imambada, Chhota Imambada and Picture Gallery," said Amit Kumar, additional district magistrate and secretary of HAT, in a letter on Thursday. He said free entry to women is only for Friday.

Cheap movie tickets Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions decided to slash the ticket prices of their latest release, Laapataa Ladies, to ₹100 - as a women's day special.

Corporates launch schemes/campaigns Several companies also announced schemes to promote gender equality at the workplace and special campaigns and initiatives towards women empowerment ahead of International Women's Day.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) and furniture retailer IKEA announced the successful implementation of initiatives and schemes which helped women's empowerment as per their pledge.

Furniture retailer Ikea said it has implemented policies that prioritise work-life balance, offering benefits such as Gender Equal Pay, a predictable 5-day workweek with schedules communicated a month in advance, healthcare for extended family members and same-sex partners, parental leave for both mothers and fathers alike.

Godrej Industries launched the #InvestInWomen campaign, showcasing the transformative impact of investing in women across its diverse portfolio of businesses. FMCG major Britannia said its leading biscuit brand Marie Gold, has launched HerStore, a unique digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.

Lifestyle e-commerce platform Nykaa has unveiled its latest campaign, #JustSayThanks to start a dialogue on women’s behavioural patterns when it comes to accepting compliments. Nykaa’s campaign aims to spark a conversation on women’s discomfort with praise and encourages them to own the compliments that come their way.

