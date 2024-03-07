International Women's Day 2024: President Murmu extends wishes, emphasises ‘need of equal opportunities for women’
While extending her wishes for International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the need to provide equal opportunity for women. She also said that women continue to face several challenges that need to be addressed
On the eve of International Women's Day 2024, President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes on Thursday. While emphasising the importance of equal opportunities for women, President Murmu advocated for the need to empower females in all spheres of life.
