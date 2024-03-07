While extending her wishes for International Women's Day, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the need to provide equal opportunity for women. She also said that women continue to face several challenges that need to be addressed

On the eve of International Women's Day 2024, President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes on Thursday. While emphasising the importance of equal opportunities for women, President Murmu advocated for the need to empower females in all spheres of life.

"It is also an important occasion to emphasise the need to provide equal opportunities for women and empower them in all spheres of life. Even today, women face several challenges which we need to address," said President Murmu in her message on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8.

International Women's Day is dedicated to recognising the achievements of women and their efforts in raising awareness about gender equality and women's rights. She also said that women are setting new benchmarks in all fields varying from science and technology to medicine, space, armed forces and sports.

"A glimpse could be seen in the remarkable display of women's power and leadership during this year's Republic Day Parade. I wish for the success of women’s day celebrations and extend my best wishes for the bright future of all women," Murmu added.

As the day marks the celebration of equality among all genders in the world, many eminent personalities extended their wishes for International Women's Day 2024.

Recalling the journey of increasing participation of women in complex professions, Ritu Karidhal, Mission Director for Chandrayaan 3, popularly known as the 'Rocket Woman of India', said, "In the mini complex mission, whether it is the Mars orbiter or Chandrayaan, women have given equal contributions. Women are coming up, taking lead roles in whatever complex areas, so yes times are changing and it's good for all of us."

Highlighting the positive transformation in society, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that opportunities for women have grown significantly resulting in increased participation of women in politics, science, etc

“Things have changed drastically over the years, especially, when we see women in politics, science, women are everywhere. Now the opportunities are more, schemes and laws are for women," she said.

