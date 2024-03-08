Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / India/  International Women's Day: Modi Govt reduces LPG cylinder prices by 100
BackBack

International Women's Day: Modi Govt reduces LPG cylinder prices by ₹100

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ₹100 reduction in LPG cylinder prices to support women and promote a healthier environment.

International Women's Day: Modi govt slashes LPG cylinder prices by ₹100 (PTI)Premium
International Women's Day: Modi govt slashes LPG cylinder prices by 100 (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that his government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by 100 in view of International Women's Day.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," PM Modi wrote on the X platfrom.

With Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, Modi government on Thursday announced the extension of 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

Cabinet extends 300 cooking gas subsidy for another year

The government in October last year hiked the subsidy from 200 per 14.2-kg cylinders for up to 12 refills per year to 300 per bottle. The 300 per cylinder subsidy was for the current fiscal, which ends on March 31.

The move, likely to benefit nearly 10 crore families, will cost the government 12,000 crore. 

The general elections are due in April-May.

Ujjwala subsidies may shine bright in next fiscal year as well

PM Modi-led NDA regime launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) in May 2016 to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women of poor households.

While the connection was provided for free, the beneficiaries had to purchase LPG refills at market price.

As fuel prices soared, the government in May 2022 provided a 200 per cylinder subsidy to PMUY beneficiaries. This was increased to 300 in October 2023.

In 2023, months before the assembly elections in five states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Modi government had in late August cut cooking gas prices by 200 per cylinder. After this, the LPG cylinder price came down to 903.

For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price was 603 after considering the 300 per cylinder subsidy, which is directly paid into the bank accounts of connection holders.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App