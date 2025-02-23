International Women’s Day: PM Modi to hand over his X Instagram accounts to selected women on 8 March. Here is why

Ahead of International Women's Day ( March 8), Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed a unique initiative to empower women across India. On March 8, PM Modi will hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women for a day, allowing them to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

"This time, on Women's Day, I am going to take an initiative which will be dedicated to our women's power. On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X and Instagram, to a few inspiring women in our country for one day. Such women have achieved success in different fields, have innovated, and made a distinct mark for themselves in different fields. On March 8, they will share their work and experiences with the countrymen," he said.

"The platform may be mine, but their experiences, challenges and achievements will be discussed there," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi invited women to participate in this special initiative via the NAMO App and urged them to spread their messages globally.

"If you want this opportunity to be yours, then through the special forum created on the NAMO App, become a part of this experiment and spread your message to the whole world through my X and Instagram accounts. So on this women's day, let us celebrate and respect the indomitable power of women," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to students appearing for their board exams, urging them appealed to them to stay happy and approach exams with a positive spirit and without any stress.

"Every year, during 'Pariksha pe Charcha', we discuss various aspects of exams with our exam warriors. I am glad that this initiative is becoming more institutionalized with new experts joining in. This year, we introduced a new format for 'Pariksha pe Charcha'. We include eight different episodes featuring experts. We covered a wide range of topics, from overall exam preparation to health care, mental well-being and nutrition. Additionally, previous toppers also shared insights and experiences with everyone," PM Modi highlighted.

"Be happy and stress-free," he asserted.