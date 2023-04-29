Labor Day: Impact of rising remote work on employee engagement2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM IST
International Workers' Day or Labor Day will be celebrated worldwide on May 1. The day celebrates the contribution and sacrifice of workers to and for society. It has its origin in the labor union movement.
Remote work is becoming more popular as it offers numerous benefits to employees as well as organizations. Thanks to technology for allowing people to work from anywhere and anytime across the world. However, this transformation not only comes with benefits but also some challenges too. Employee engagement is one of them.
