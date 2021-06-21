International Yoga Day 2021 in pics: How the world is celebrating

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
International Yoga Day 2021 was celebrated by performing Yoga poses at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh, India House in Washington DC, Kanheri Caves and several other places
PM Modi said, for two years now, no public event has been organised but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the entire world came together to celebrate the event with great enthusiasm. From performing yoga poses of at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh to practicing moves at the India House in Washington DC, spirits were high even in the time of COVID pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his International Yoga Day address pointed out, in these difficult times people could have forgotten, ignored yoga. Instead their love and enthusiasm for it have increased and he further added, "Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic."
