Home >News >India >International Yoga Day 2021 in pics: How the world is celebrating

International Yoga Day 2021 in pics: How the world is celebrating

Premium
Indo-Tibetan Border Police performs Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Livemint

  • International Yoga Day 2021 was celebrated by performing Yoga poses at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh, India House in Washington DC, Kanheri Caves and several other places
  • PM Modi said, for two years now, no public event has been organised but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the entire world came together to celebrate the event with great enthusiasm. From performing yoga poses of at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh to practicing moves at the India House in Washington DC, spirits were high even in the time of COVID pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his International Yoga Day address pointed out, in these difficult times people could have forgotten, ignored yoga. Instead their love and enthusiasm for it have increased and he further added, "Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic."

For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down, he also said.

See in pictures how the world celebrated International Yoga Day today:

BSF (Border Security Force) personnel perform Yoga at BSF Camp in Kolkata
TBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh
ITBP personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 15,000 ft near a Border Out Post in Ladakh.
Embassy of India, Washington DC celebrates the 7th International Yoga Day at India House
ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel of Animal Training School (ATS), Lohitpur perform yoga, with horses
Indian Army organized a Yoga session in J&K's Poonch
International Yoga Day celebrated at Kanheri Caves. It is among 75 monuments that have been identified for holding a ‘common yoga protocol’ to mark the day
7th International Yoga Day was celebrated in 6 cities in Qatar at the same time. It included the Asian Town, Mesaieed, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Dukhan and Doha.
Embassy of India, Kathmandu organized a virtual session of Yoga
(With inputs from agencies)

