On the occasion of International Day of Yoga , around three lakh people would be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indore today as part of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan. As many as 1,050 booths of 500 centres has been set up for the event.

Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' will continue from June 21 to June 30.

A meeting was chaired by state cabinet minister Tulsi Silavat and MP Shankar Lalwani on this regard on Saturday. They also appealed to public representatives, social organisations, religious heads, business organisations, industrialists, company heads and all political parties for cooperation in the vaccination drive.

The minister said, "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has said that vaccination is the panacea for the COVID pandemic. He has given every district of the state a target. Indore is the largest city of the state."

"I appeal to all mothers, sisters, brothers, youth, sons, daughters, and students to get themselves vaccinated. Also, get their families, colonies, and villages vaccinated along with themselves. Because the vaccine is the only treatment of this infection. If anyone can make this Maha Abhiyan successful, it is you all- the residents of Indore," he added.

Dr BS Setya, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), told news agency ANI that 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan' will continue from June 21 to June 30, except for Tuesday. There will be routine vaccination on Tuesdays."

He further added, "For tomorrow's vaccination drive, we have arranged around 500 centres with 1,050 sites. We have a target to vaccinate around 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh people.

"Then, the target will be 1 lakh each day from Wednesday onwards. People can come at the centres and do on the spot registration. They can also do registration a day before in case of crowd," he also said.

"We will have operators who can register on mobile if people will find long queues. All 18 people can come and get vaccinated. Those who have taken first dose of Covishield, and it has been 84 days since then, can also take jabs tomorrow," he added.

He also said that they have over three lakh of vaccine stock. Most of which is Covishield. He further said that they have hired nurses and staff from nursing homes, hospitals, and medical colleges too. they have 50-60 vaccinators in reserve.

(With inputs from agencies)

