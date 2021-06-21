On the occasion of International Yoga Day , Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of multi-lingual M-Yoga app across the world. The M-Yoga app will feature videos on yoga training based on common protocol.

The prime minister said on Monday, "In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. Now there will be M-Yoga app, which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us in our 'One World, One Health' motto."

"It will make videos on yoga training based on common protocol."

The prime minister in his International Yoga Day address noted that Yoga leads us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity and said, I am sure yoga will continue to play preventive and promotive role in healthcare of masses.

He said, In these difficult times people could have forgotten, ignored yoga. Instead their love and enthusiasm for it have increased and further added, "Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic.

For two years now, no public event has been organised in India or the world but enthusiasm for Yoga has not gone down, he also said.

Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process , he said during his address.

He further added, Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat patients. There are pictures of hospitals, with doctors, nurses teaching Yoga performing breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom Prāṇāyāma. International experts have said that these exercises strengthen the breathing system.

(With inputs from agencies)

