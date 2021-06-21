OPEN APP
Home >News >India >International Yoga Day 2021: President Kovind, Ramdev, others perform Yoga. See Pics

International Yoga Day 2021: President Kovind, Ramdev, others perform Yoga. See Pics

On the International Yoga Day, the President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati BhavanPremium
On the International Yoga Day, the President Ram Nath Kovind performs yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan
 1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2021, 08:49 AM IST Livemint

  • On the International Yoga Day, the President said our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia
  • Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, relevance of Yoga has increased during COVID19

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and many others performed Yoga on Monday morning to take part in the event which is being celebrated across the world.

Noting it as one of India’s great gifts to the world, the president said, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. Posting a photo of himself performing Yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President tweeted, Our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, relevance of Yoga has increased during COVID19. Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical and mental health. We should make Yoga or other physical activities a part of our daily life. These will help us to increase our immunity against coronavirus

Meanwhile, during his International Yoga Day address, prime minister Narendra Modi said, "Yoga leads us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity and said, I am sure yoga will continue to play preventive and promotive role in healthcare of masses."

See in pictures how the world is celebrating International Yoga Day today:

President Kovind performs yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan
View Full Image
President Kovind performs yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha to mark 7th International Yoga Day
View Full Image
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu performs Yoga in Delhi with his wife Usha to mark 7th International Yoga Day
Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar
View Full Image
Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs Yoga in Nagpur
View Full Image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari performs Yoga in Nagpur
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan performs Yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park
View Full Image
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan performs Yoga at Maharaja Agrasen Park
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi
View Full Image
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi
MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi
View Full Image
MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performs Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh
View Full Image
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performs Yoga alongside Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh

Noting that, in these difficult times people could have forgotten, ignored yoga, the prime minster also said during his International Yoga Day address, "Instead their love and enthusiasm for it have increased. Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout