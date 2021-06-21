1 min read.Updated: 21 Jun 2021, 08:49 AM ISTLivemint
On the International Yoga Day, the President said our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, relevance of Yoga has increased during COVID19
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and many others performed Yoga on Monday morning to take part in the event which is being celebrated across the world.
Noting it as one of India’s great gifts to the world, the president said, it can be especially helpful during Covid-19. Posting a photo of himself performing Yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President tweeted, Our ancient seers’ vision of bringing mind-body together to achieve holistic health and happiness has benefited millions over millennia.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said, relevance of Yoga has increased during COVID19. Yoga has helped us to maintain our physical and mental health. We should make Yoga or other physical activities a part of our daily life. These will help us to increase our immunity against coronavirus
Meanwhile, during his International Yoga Day address, prime minister Narendra Modi said, "Yoga leads us from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity and said, I am sure yoga will continue to play preventive and promotive role in healthcare of masses."
Noting that, in these difficult times people could have forgotten, ignored yoga, the prime minster also said during his International Yoga Day address, "Instead their love and enthusiasm for it have increased. Yoga remains a ray of hope when world fights Covid pandemic."
