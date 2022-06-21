Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday from Karnataka's Mysuru on Tuesday, June 21. More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the heritage city. This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity". The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings.

