International Yoga Day: This year the theme for the celebration is 'Yoga for humanity'. The theme portrays that how during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations on Tuesday from Karnataka's Mysuru on Tuesday, June 21. More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the heritage city. This year the theme for the celebration is "Yoga for humanity". The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings.
International Yoga Day latest updates:
ITBP practice yoga at 17,000 feet
No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort on Yoga Day
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Tuesday.
International Yoga Day to be celebrated in 16 different time zones
'The Guardian Ring' has been envisaged for this year's International Yoga Day. In Guardian Ring programme, yoga demonstration will be streamed live as and when people perform yoga in 16 different time zones along with the rise of the sun. Starting from Fiji in the east it will move westward and end in San Francisco.
Union cabinet to perform yoga at different locations
Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence, the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: IAF base in Coimbatore
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Purana Qila in Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari: Zero Milestone in Nagpur
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju: Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh
Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Red Fort
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal: Marine Drive in Mumbai
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur: Hamirpur
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Sun Temple in Konark in Odisha
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya: Statue of Unity in Gujarat
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia: Gwalior Fort
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer
Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey: Puri beach
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy: Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi: Hampi
International Yoga Day history
It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.
