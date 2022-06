The International Yoga Day is being observed today on 21 June across the world.

The theme for this year is “Yoga for humanity." The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the sufferings.

"Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. This is the reason that the theme of International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for humanity'," said PM Modi.

Apart from this, a unique and innovative programme, ‘The Guardian Ring’ has been envisaged for this year’s International Yoga Day, 2022.

As announced by PM Modi in his Mann ki Baat programme, the Guardian Ring programme celebrates the movement of the Sun, underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’.

What is Guardian Yoga Ring?

'Guardian Yoga Ring' is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'.

From East to West, people from all countries will welcome the Sun with Yoga, celebrating the Indian tradition of Surya Namaskar or sun-salutation. It will be streamed live as and when people perform yoga in 16 different time zones along with the rise of the sun.

This one-of-a-kind programme is being telecast live exclusively on DD India, the international channel of India’s Public Broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Starting from Fiji in the east it will move westward and end in San Francisco, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said.

The mammoth programme involved collaboration with Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of External Affairs, apart from coordination with individual Missions and Embassies. The historic programme will further take India’s message of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ and showcase the unification power of India’s Yoga tradition, an official statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)