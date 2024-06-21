Hello User
International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead the celebrations from Jammu and Kashmir

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:01 AM IST
Livemint

International Yoga Day 2024 LIVE Updates: People from across the world will unite to celebrate the art of healthy living, originated in India, today, June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main International Yoga Day 2024 (IYD) celebrations this year from Jammu and Kashmir.

International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates: Yoga Day celebrations will be held across India and other parts of the world today, June 21

International Yoga Day 2024 Live Updates: This year's Yoga Day 2024 theme is titled ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ and revolves around self-enlightenment. Yoga Day is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead this year's Yoga Day celebrations from Jammu and Kashmir. 

International Yoga Day 2024 theme

This year's Yoga Day 2024 theme is focused on aspects of self-learning and self-awareness. The International Yoga Day 2024 theme is "Yoga for Self and Society."

PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations this year at an event at SKICC here on Friday.

21 Jun 2024, 07:01 AM IST International Yoga Day 2024 Live: Watch | Yoga onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

International Yoga Day 2024 Live: People perform yoga onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

21 Jun 2024, 06:44 AM IST International Yoga Day 2024 Live: International Yoga Day 2024 theme

International Yoga Day 2024 Live: This year's Yoga Day 2024 theme is focused on aspects of self-learning and self-awareness. The International Yoga Day 2024 theme is "Yoga for Self and Society."

21 Jun 2024, 06:38 AM IST International Yoga Day 2024 Live: International Yoga Day to be celebrated today

International Yoga Day 2024 Live: International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world on June 21.

