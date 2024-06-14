International Yoga Day 2024: Yoga with Modi is back! PM explains Asanas in animated videos. Watch here

With just a week left for the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to social media platform X to share some asanas in a bid to increase awareness about Yoga and its benefits. PM Modi shared a few tutorial videos, with an animation explaining how to do perform a particular yoga posture.

"As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly," PM Modi posted on X on June 11.

As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb89hrV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2024

The X post had a YouTube link. Taping on the link will open a set of videos titled "Yoga with Modi."

'Yoga with Modi' On June 12, PM Modi posted one such video on Vrikshasana. He said, "Vrikshasana or the tree pose has several benefits including helping improve balance and posture." The video explained step-by-step move to how to do Vrikshasana.

Vrikshasana or the tree pose has several benefits including helping improve balance and posture. pic.twitter.com/5fk3HwxUAb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2024

On June 13, the prime minister shared another video, this explaining Tadasana. "Tadasana is very good for the body. It will ensure more strength and better alignment," he posted.

Tadasana is very good for the body. It will ensure more strength and better alignment. pic.twitter.com/6i5rp6CbXD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024

On June 14, another video shared step-by-step guide on performing Trikonasana. "Practice Trikonasana for improved shoulders, back and improving concentration!," the prime minister said.

PM Modi posted all three videos with Hindi translations, too. Meanwhile, the Youtube page has animated video explainers on Ardha Chakrasana, Padahastasana, Bhadrasan, Ustrasana, Vajrasan, Shashankasana, Vakrasana, Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana and more.

"This playlist resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to do Yoga for a perfect balance of both mental and physical health showcasing the various Asanas as a compilation," the YouTube description read.

But what caught the eye was the animation used in these 1-2 minute clips. The animated man in these clips resembles PM Modi. In 2020, PM Modi announced the "Yoga With Modi" YouTube channel that had 18 Yoga-related videos in almost all languages across the world.

Tap here to Watch these 'Yoga with Modi' videos

International Day of Yoga The International Day of Yoga is observed on June 21. It aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

In a series of X posts, the Prime Minister said, "In 10 days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being.”