International Yoga Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi says Yoga holds key to world peace as global conflicts rise

International Yoga Day 2025: It is the 11th edition of the global celebration, with this year's theme as “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, which the PM Modi announced on March 30 during his Mann Ki Baat’. To mark the International Day of Yoga on Saturday, India has organised thematic events and programmes in 1,300 cities featuring the nation's ancient tradition and soft power. PM Modi took part in celebrations in Vishakhapatnam.

The theme focusses on how yoga can promote mental tranquillity, physical well-being, and a sense of environmental responsibility in a world grappling with challenges such as climate change, pandemics, and lifestyle-related illnesses.

International Yoga Day LIVE: How India is celebrating 7:27 am: PM Modi participates in Yoga session | Watch PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan participated in the grand Yoga session in Visakhapatnam.

7:22 am: Yoga can bring peace in conflict-ridden world, says PM Modi “Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0 where inner peace becomes global policy,” PM Modi said in Visakhapatnam.

7: 20 am: PM Modi emphasises importance of Yoga PM Modi said, "The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga For One Earth, For One Health'. This theme reflects a deep truth: the health of every entity on Earth is interconnected. Human well-being depends on the health of the soil that grows our food, the rivers that give us water, the health of the animals that share our ecosystems, and the plants that nourish us. Yoga awakens us to this interconnectedness, leads us on a journey towards oneness with the world, and teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature," ANI reported.

7:12 am: PM Modi recalls UNGA resolution | Watch “In the last one decade, when I see the journey of Yoga, it reminds me of many things. The day India put forth a resolution in the UNGA - to recognise June 21 as International Yoga Day- and in a very short time, 175 countries of the world stood with our country. This unity and support in today's world is not a normal incident,” PM Modi said.

7:02 am: PM Modi greets people, says yoga has ‘united the whole world’ | Watch PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to people across the country and the world on International Yoga Day. For the 11th time, the entire world is coming together on June 21 to practice yoga. Yoga simply means ‘to unite’, and it is heartening to see how yoga has united the whole world.”

6:56 am: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Yoga | Watch Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Yoga with many others at Kishan Mela Ground, Pusa

6:45 am: AP govt plans to introduce yoga into school curriculum starting from Class 9 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated that the aim is not only to gain global recognition but also to foster a deep-rooted commitment to yoga across the state. As part of this vision, the government plans to introduce yoga into the school curriculum starting from Class 9 and establish a deemed university dedicated to the discipline.

6:36 am: Haryana CM Saini, Governor Dattatreya take part in Yoga Day celebrations | Watch Under the guidance of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, and other attendees perform yoga during the celebrations of the 11th International Day of Yoga.

