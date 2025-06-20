International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam, how to register? All FAQs answered

International Yoga Day 2025: India will be celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday, June 21, with the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ — featuring ‘Yoga Sangam’ — mass yoga demonstrations nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

From registering for the Yoga Sangam to attending it virtually — here are all the FAQs answered.

What is Yoga Sangam? ‘Yoga Sangam’ is the main event of International Yoga Day celebrations, and will be organised at over 1,00,000 locations across India on Saturday, June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing yoga in Srinagar on the occasion of International Yoga Day last year

Advertisement

‘Yoga Sangam’ is designed to continue the tradition of mass yoga demonstrations while scaling it to an unprecedented level of reach and public participation, stated the Ministry of Ayush.

Yoga Sangam 2025: When, where is the event? The event will feature yoga demonstrations at over 1,00,000 locations, and will be conducted from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM.

Yoga Sangam 2025: Who all can register? Any organisation promoting health and well being can register for the Yoga Sangam session, including:

government organisations,

educational institutions,

private entities,

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs),

NGOs,

community groups, and other such interested groups. How to register for Yoga Sangam 2025 — a step-by-step guide Here is a detailed step-by-step guide for organisations through which they can register for the Yoga Sangam 2025:

Advertisement

Open the official website.

You will be directed to a list of FAQs. Once you have gone through all the questions, click on the checkbox to confirm that you have read and understood all the information.

The application form will open in the next step.

Yoga Sangam application form

Advertisement