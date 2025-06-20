International Yoga Day 2025: What is Yoga Sangam, how to register? All FAQs answered

International Yoga Day 2025: India will be celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day on Saturday, June 21, with the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ — featuring ‘Yoga Sangam’ — mass yoga demonstrations nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.
From registering for the Yoga Sangam to attending it virtually — here are all the FAQs answered.
‘Yoga Sangam’ is the main event of International Yoga Day celebrations, and will be organised at over 1,00,000 locations across India on Saturday, June 21.
‘Yoga Sangam’ is designed to continue the tradition of mass yoga demonstrations while scaling it to an unprecedented level of reach and public participation, stated the Ministry of Ayush.
The event will feature yoga demonstrations at over 1,00,000 locations, and will be conducted from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM.
Any organisation promoting health and well being can register for the Yoga Sangam session, including:
Here is a detailed step-by-step guide for organisations through which they can register for the Yoga Sangam 2025:
Certificates will be sent to the registered email address of organisers after they submit their post-event feedback forms.