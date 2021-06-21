On the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addresseing the nation. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event this year will be a televised one. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.

"Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," PM Modi had tweeted.

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi LIVE

-On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.

-Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga

On International Yoga Day, Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga at Niramayam Yoggram Village in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Children and many other people also attend the event. pic.twitter.com/GVyNpKJwA4 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga

On #InternationalYogaDay, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga at his residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/kflWX408AL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

