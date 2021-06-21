International Yoga Day LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation1 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2021, 06:40 AM IST
The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.
On the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addresseing the nation. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event this year will be a televised one. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.
"Tomorrow, 21st June, we will mark the 7th Yoga Day. The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. At around 6:30 AM tomorrow will be addressing the Yoga Day programme," PM Modi had tweeted.
International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi LIVE
-On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after PM Modi had proposed the idea.
-Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga
