International Yoga Day LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation

The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.

On the occasion of the seventh International Yoga Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addresseing the nation. In view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event this year will be a televised one. The theme of the International Yoga Day event this year is 'Yoga for wellness'.

International Yoga Day: PM Narendra Modi LIVE

-On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’, months after PM Modi had proposed the idea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Yog Guru Ramdev along with Acharya Balkrishna performs yoga

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga

