Internet services providers to block access to 59 Chinese apps banned by govt

NEW DELHI: The 59 Chinese apps banned by the government on Monday will be blocked by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India, and users who have downloaded them will not receive updates, a senior government official said. While that sounds a lot like the government’s ban on porn websites, which also happens through ISPs, it's unclear what “not getting updates" mean.

It's likely that Apple and Google won't be allowed to list the apps on their app stores in the country. Banning through ISPs though means that using virtual private networks (VPNs) may still let users access these apps and services.

Mint has written to both Apple and Google for confirmation on this. This story will be updated to reflect the same when they respond.

The ban includes big names like social media apps TikTok, Vigo Video and Helo, both of which are owned by Chinese Bytedance. Singapore-based Bigo Technologies’ Likee app is also going to be banned. Between TikTok, Vigo Video and Helo, Bytedance commands a user base of over 300 million Indians.

TikTok of course takes the lion’s share of this, having over 200 million users in India. Helo reported 50 million monthly active users in June last year and has been growing ever since. Vigo Video, on the other hand, was headed for a shutdown. On June 15, Bytedance had said it would shut down Vigo Video and Vigo Lite and would be transitioning its users to TikTok.

The government’s ban also includes apps like UC Browser and UC News, which are owned by the Alibaba Group. The web browser had over 130 million users in the country back in 2018 while the news aggregation apps is also quite common amongst users here.

Other popular apps include CamScanner, which many use for scanning documents and Tencent owned WeChat. Top smartphone seller Xiaomi’s Mi Community app have also been banned. The entire list includes:

1.TikTok

2.Shareit

3.Kwai

4.UC Browser

5.Baidu map

6.Shein

7.Clash of Kings

8.DU battery saver

9.Helo

10.Likee

11.YouCam makeup

12.Mi Community

13.CM Browers

14.Virus Cleaner

15.APUS Browser

16.ROMWE

17.Club Factory

18.Newsdog

19.Beutry Plus

20.WeChat

21.UC News

22.QQ Mail

23.Weibo

24.Xender

25.QQ Music

26.QQ Newsfeed

27.Bigo Live

28.SelfieCity

29.Mail Master

30.Parallel Space

31.Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32.WeSync

33.ES File Explorer

34.Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35.Meitu

36.Vigo Video

37.New Video Status

38.DU Recorder

39.Vault- Hide

40.Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41.DU Cleaner

42.DU Browser

43.Hago Play With New Friends

44.Cam Scanner

45.Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46.Wonder Camera

47.Photo Wonder

48.QQ Player

49.We Meet

50.Sweet Selfie

51.Baidu Translate

52.Vmate

53.QQ International

54.QQ Security Center

55.QQ Launcher

56.U Video

57.V fly Status Video

58.Mobile Legends

59.DU Privacy

