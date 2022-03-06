Mobile internet and broadband services to be temporarily suspended in several region of West Bengal to prevent unlawful activities. According to the state government's order, the internet services will be suspended in few blocks of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling districts. The services will remain suspended between 11 AM- 3:15 PM during March 7-9, March 11 -12, and March 14-16.

In an official order, West Bengal's Additional Chief Secretary said that intelligence reports have been received that internet transmissions and Voice over Internet Telephony might be used for unlawful activities in certain areas over the next few days.

No restriction is being imposed on voice calls and SMS and newspapers, the order stated.

"In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under Sec. 144 Cr.P.C. and in compliance of sub-rule 2(1) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Service) Rules, 2017 and sub-rule 2(A) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Amendment) Rules, 2020 it is promulgated that: Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence within the jurisdiction of the Block/Police Stations listed in the Annexure and duly authenticated by me," according to the order.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.