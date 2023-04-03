Internet services suspended in West Bengal's Hooghly district

Internet services suspended in West Bengal's Hooghly district1 min read . 05:46 AM IST
The government of West Bengal has ordered the immediate suspension of internet services in the Hooghly district following communal tensions triggered by arson on Sunday evening.
The state government issued prohibitory orders after clashes were reported during a Shobha Yatra organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday evening.
According to the state government's order, internet services will remain suspended in Hooghly district till 10.00 pm Monday.
"No restriction is being imposed on voice calls and SMS and on newspapers hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way," the state government's order added.
It further said, "In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that."
There were reports of fresh clashes and stone pelting during the BJP's Shobha Yatra in Hooghly on Sunday evening.
On Thursday, during the Ram Navami celebrations in Howrah, two groups clashed, and several vehicles were set on fire. Rioters also vandalized public and private property and caused damage to vehicles during the procession.
After the violence that erupted during Ram Navami celebrations in Howrah, the West Bengal government handed over the probe to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday. A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has been tasked to investigate the incident.
(With inputs from ANI)
