Internet services suspension extended in Bihar's Nalanda till April 4 after Ram Navami clashes2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Security has been beefed up following the re-eruption of clashes in the region that erupted on March 31 (Ram Navami) in Nalanda's Biharsharif and Sasaram in Rohtas district in Bihar.
Bihar government has extended the internet services suspension till April 4 in the Nalanda district following violence during Ram Navami festivities, the official said on Sunday, adding that the step has been taken to maintain law and order situation in the state.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×