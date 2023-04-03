"As per available inputs, and as reported by the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police Nalanda, it is reasonably apprehended that some anti-social element in Nalanda District may still use internet medium to transmit objectionable content to spread rumor and disaffection amongst the public at large to incite them to commit various offenses against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquillity," the official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}