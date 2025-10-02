Internet, SMS services suspended in Bareilly to maintain law and order amid Dussehra; drones deployed

Dussehra 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered the suspension of internet services in Bareilly for 48 hours to maintain law and order amid Dussehra festivities, officials said.

Mobile internet, broadband and SMS services in the district will remain suspended from 3 pm on October 2 to 3 pm on October 4, reported PTI, citing an official notification.

Why the suspension? Home Secretary Gaurav Dayal stated in the order that there is a possibility that social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp, as well as messaging services, may be misused to spread rumours and incite communal tension.

Security was beefed up across four districts of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly division, with police, PAC and RAF personnel out on the streets and drones in the air on Thursday in view of Dussehra.

The step was taken to maintain peace and public order, said Dayal.

The suspension of internet and SMS services in Bareilly comes days after incidents of stone pelting and violence amid the ‘I love Muhammad’ row protests in the district.

‘I love Muhammed' protests On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area in Bareilly after the Friday prayers.

According to reports, police resorted to lathi-charge as protesters pelted stones during the protests after the Friday prayers.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a protest over the "I Love Muhammad" poster row called by cleric Tauqeer Khan, who was arrested.

Dussehra 2025 Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a festival commemorating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. This year, it will be celebrated across the country on October 2. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ram, while many conduct a shastra puja, which involves weapon worship.

Effigies of Ravana are burnt to mark the victory of good over evil.