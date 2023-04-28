Internet suspended in Manipur's Churachandpur district after CM event venue was put on fire2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 08:59 AM IST
- Internet suspended in Manipur: Following the incident, the internet has been temporarily banned and Section 144 imposed in Churachandpur District of Manipur
After an unruly mob set fire to an open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur District yesterday which was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the state administration has decided that the internet connectivity will be temporarily suspended and Section 144 imposed in Churachandpur district of the state.
