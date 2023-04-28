“A total shutdown in Churachandpur district has been called by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Form (ITLF) from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm of 28/04/2023 and that there is likelihood of mobilization of the public for protest through social media and networking sites which could lead to escalation of public unrest and unlawful activities in Churachandpur district. It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider curting/suspension of internet/mobile data in Churachandpur district with immediate effect and until the situation improves," according to a official order.