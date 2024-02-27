Internet suspended in parts of Haryana on February 28-29 amid farmers protest
Ambala will see internet suspension in areas under the jurisdiction of Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera and Naggal Police Stations on February 28-29.
The Haryana government has announced an internet suspension in parts of Ambala till the end of February amid the ongoing farmers' protest. An official notice said this will affect areas under the jurisdiction of Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera and Naggal police stations February 28-29. Farmers had launched a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march in early February to press the Centre to accept their demands — including a law on minimum support price for crops and a farm loan waiver.