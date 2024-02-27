Internet suspended in parts of Haryana on February 28-29 amid farmers protest

Ambala will see internet suspension in areas under the jurisdiction of Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera and Naggal Police Stations on February 28-29.

The Haryana government has announced an internet suspension in parts of Ambala till the end of February amid the ongoing farmers' protest. An official notice said this will affect areas under the jurisdiction of Sadar Ambala, Panjokhera and Naggal police stations February 28-29. Farmers had launched a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march in early February to press the Centre to accept their demands — including a law on minimum support price for crops and a farm loan waiver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumors through various social mediaplatforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, forfacilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can causeserious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson orvandalism and other types of violent activities…" read an excerpt from the official order.

Mobile internet and bulk SMS services were first suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11 with repeated suspensions. An an official order had most recently extended the multi-district curbs till Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Protesting farmers from Punjab taking part in the march have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauli border points of the state's border with Haryana since February 13, when their march was stopped by security personnel. Farm leaders have indicated that the protesters will stay put till February 29 before deciding their next course of action.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!