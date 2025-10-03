Internet suspended, no Gyarvi Sharif procession as Bareilly remains cautious ahead of Friday prayers: 10 updates

A week after violent clashes erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly over “I Love Muhammad” posters, security was beefed up ahead of Friday prayers.

On September 26, there was a confrontation between police and about 2,000 people who had gathered outside a mosque in the Kotwali area in Bareilly after Friday prayers over “I Love Mohammad” posters. Stone-pelting was also reported.

Following that, Bareilly has been on alert and internet services have been suspended.

Here are the latest updates on the situation.

‘I Love Mohammad’ poster protests: 10 Updates 1. Security was strengthened in several sensitive areas in Bareilly ahead of the prayers on Friday evening. The district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police patrolled the city with heavy forces ahead of the prayers.

2. Very few people were seen in the markets as internet restrictions continued. Markets like Roadways Bazaar, Kutubkhana, Shivaji Marg, Alamgirganj, Sarafa, Sahmatganj and Qila Bazaar opened on Friday, but the usual chaos was missing.

3. President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, urged the public to avoid attending any events after Friday prayers. “What happened last Friday was regrettable. And today is Friday again. Therefore, I appeal to all Muslims to go straight home after namaz and concentrate on their work. Do not be part of any crowd. If any person or organisation invites you, avoid attending their events,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

4. On Thursday night, senior officers from police and administration toured sensitive areas and interacted with locals, according to Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh. Residents have assured communal harmony will be maintained. "We are still carrying out foot patrols. The arrangements are foolproof," Singh said.

5. Bareilly has been divided into four super zones and eight other zones for tighter patrolling, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said. Four IPS officers have been brought in from other districts for stricter patrolling.

6. Heavy forces of police and paramilitary have been deployed outside major mosques including Nau Mahal Masjid, Ala Hazrat Dargah, Azam Nagar Masjid in the Kotwali area, and Baradari mosque. Drone cameras are also being used to monitor the situation.

7. Sajjadanashin of Ala Hazrat Dargah, Badrush Shariah Mufti Ahsan Miyan, urged Muslims to offer Friday prayers peacefully and return home. “Do not pay attention to rumours. Peace must be preserved at all costs,” he said in an appeal. The cleric announced that the annual 'Julus-e-Gausia', traditionally taken out to mark the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, will not be held this year in view of the current situation.

8. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bareilly, AK Sahni, told ANI that the situation in the city was “completely normal”.

9. Internet was suspended in Bareilly on Thursday and will continue to remain in place until 3 pm on Saturday. This was done to prevent any communal messages from circulating on the social media that may incite violence.