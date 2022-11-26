Internet suspension extended in Meghalaya after Shillong violence1 min read . Updated: 26 Nov 2022, 05:38 AM IST
Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: The internet suspension in the said districts will begin from 10:30 am on November 26.
In the wake of untoward incidents that happened on the border areas of two states, the Meghalaya government has extended the internet suspension for another 48 hours in the seven districts of the state, said police as quoted by news agency ANI.