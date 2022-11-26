In the wake of untoward incidents that happened on the border areas of two states, the Meghalaya government has extended the internet suspension for another 48 hours in the seven districts of the state, said police as quoted by news agency ANI.

Police stated that social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, YouTube, etc. have the potential to cause a serious breakdown of the law and order in the areas.

According to the public order released on Friday, the Meghalaya government decided to continue the internet shutdown in the seven districts of the state namely, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri - Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills districts.

The internet suspension in the said districts will begin from 10:30 am on November 26.

Tension gripped Meghalaya's capital Shillong after miscreants on Thursday evening torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus. “Reports have been received from Police Headquarters of arson and damages to vehicles having Assam registration from various parts of Shillong and other pockets of Jaintia Hills Districts", the official statement confirmed.

The incident took place during a candlelight vigil organised by some groups to protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on 22 November. Six persons, including five from Meghalaya and a personnel of Assam Forest Guard, were killed in the firing incident at Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

According to reports, the protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police forces deployed to calm tensions. Security personnel were forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and enforce order, said reports.

S. Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, Shillong, said three police vehicles, including a city bus and a gypsy, were damaged in the incident.

"The miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel," the SP said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, both Assam and Meghalaya governments demanded a probe by a central agency into the incident.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said a central agency should investigate the firing incident.

The apex body of petroleum workers in Assam on Thursday said it has stopped transportation of fuel to Meghalaya, following reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam in the backdrop of violence along the inter-state border that left six people dead.

(With ANI inputs)