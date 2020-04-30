NEW DELHI: Mauritius and India are in the final stage of concluding a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement (CECPA), Seeruttun Mahen Kumar, the island nation’s minister of financial services and good governance told Mint in an email interview. Here are the edited excerpts of the correspondence:

1. Singapore has toppled Mauritius as India's top FDI investor. What are the steps you are planning to regain the status?

Our concern, or, rather, our strive, is more towards positioning Mauritius as a credible, trusted and competitive business and financial platform for cross-border investments.

Hence, being the no 1 source of FDI in India is not the key element for us, but rather, it is how we can galvanize the international investing community to sustainably and impactfully invest in India. It is more of what type of service we can offer to the international investors. It is more about providing a value addition and cost-effective financial centre for investments into India, for the mutual benefit of our two nations, and for the prosperity of the investors.

Noting our success so far, and learning from our experiences, we have embarked on an ambitious redesign of the future of the financial services sector in Mauritius. As you may be aware, in 2018, the government commissioned a blueprint study to sustain and enhance Mauritius’s position as a preferred international centre of finance for foreign investors, which my ministry is implementing.

The government is focused on enhancing our value offering and competitiveness on 3 key pillars, namely: cross-border investment, cross-border corporate banking, and private banking and wealth management. So we are highly focused on the ongoing improvement of our business environment as well as our safe and sound reputation. The rethinking of the financial services industry will no doubt increase our competitiveness, but also our value addition and our quest for sustainable-friendly investments.

2. Are the two countries planning changes to the Double Tax Avoidance Treaty to address mutual concerns?

With regard to the India-Mauritius treaty, you may wish to note that currently talks are ongoing on how best to adopt the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project’s minimum standards in the agreement. Otherwise, no other changes are being envisaged to the treaty for the time being.

3. What are you doing to address concerns around the origin of investments coming into India, with particular reference to China?

Yes, I have taken cognizance of this element through the press reports. To the second part of your question, Mauritius has always been at the forefront of collaboration with all its partner countries, be it in terms of alleviating concerns or enhancing ties. We adhere to all international standards on transparency and exchange of information.

With India specifically, there is a mechanism between the Mauritius Financial Services Commission, (non-bank financial services regulator in Mauritius), and the SEBI, which allows for sharing of any information as and when required. This is an established practice among financial regulators worldwide.

4. What are the steps Mauritius plans to increase oversight of companies based in Mauritius so that it doesn't become a haven for illegal funds?

Recent measures adopted by Mauritius in this field include the strengthening of the AML/ CFT regime through the enactment of several key piece legislations such as The United Nations (Financial Prohibitions, Arms Embargo & Travel Ban) Sanctions Act 2019 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2019.

In addition, the regulators such as the FSC and the Bank of Mauritius are currently working on enhancing their supervisory effectiveness to tackle AML/CFT issues and redflags, and these include on-site visits as well as offsite monitoring. Cases and breaches are dealt with promptly and efficiently. Dedicated Intelligence and whistle blowing desks have also been set up at the level of the authorities.

5. Where do the talks between the two countries on an economic partnership stand?

Mauritius is on the final stage of concluding a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement with India. This new agreement, once concluded, will provide mutually beneficial treatment to exports of goods, services, as well as enhanced economic cooperation and protection and promotion of investments, amongst others. It would also further develop Mauritius to position itself for Indian companies seeking to access the African continent, be it in terms of goods or services.

