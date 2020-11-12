Interview | Centre trying to break back of Punjab economy: state Congress chief

The MSP (minimum support price) question is tailor-made for Punjab. For the farmer, there is nothing certain about agriculture except for MSP...the promise that you produce and we will buy from you at a certain price was enough to trigger for the green revolution. Most of the migrants who come to Punjab from Bihar or Uttar Pradesh have 2-3 acres of land back home; but they come to toil here because they don’t get the benefit of MSP and assured purchase. Nowhere in the country will you find the rural road network and procurement infrastructure like in Punjab. MSP is the reason behind the prosperity in Punjab... even today the rent for an acre of land in Punjab is ₹60,000 (per year) and that is because of assured purchase of crops. The Prime Minister has said that MSP will remain. The problem is, will open ended purchase at MSP continue?