Interview | Hope to achieve 85% capacity by June 2021: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta

We can all agree to the fact that due to the pandemic situation in the country, business and leisure travel may take a backseat for some time until the virus subsides to a greater extent. However, the risk of transmission of covid-19 from one passenger to another passenger on board is very low, making flying the safest way to travel. The reasons for this are that the customers sit facing forward and not toward each other, seat backs provide a barrier, the use of HEPA filters and the direction of the air flow on board (from ceiling to floor), and the limited movement onboard aircraft once seated add to the onboard protection. Furthermore, as a responsible airline, we have also taken various steps to ensure that our passengers and crew members are safe while onboard.