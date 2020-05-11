Interview | Tata Power dropped moratorium plea, now repaying debt as agreed: CFO

NEW DELHI: The Tata Power Company Limited did not need to enjoy the benefit of a moratorium on its payments for too long as it took urgent steps to respond to challenges thrown by covid-19 and rushed to reinforce its business operations. The company continues to be on track to restructure all aspects of its business including divestments.

Here are the edited excerpts of an interview with Ramesh Subramanyam, the company’s Chief Financial Officer & President, Fuel & Logistics.

1. Tata Power took moratorium on its debt servicing as per the RBI package. How's the cash flow situation now?

Yes, as soon as the lockdown was announced we took stock of the probable scenarios which included worst case scenarios as well. As a precautionary measure, we took moratorium on servicing of our term loans for March, pending the full assessment of the impact of covid-19.

As you are aware, on March 28, power ministry issued guidelines to consider provision of a moratorium of three months for distribution companies to make payments to electricity generating companies and transmission licensees. So it was more a prudent measure to conserve cash within the Reserve Bank of India framework.

Subsequently, the government made various policy announcements to ease the liquidity pressure of various stakeholders in the power sector. Post these initiatives, the company and its subsidiaries reassessed their liquidity position and do not foresee continuation of the need to seek the moratorium on debt servicing.

In fact we have managed to get funding under the NTRO scheme as well which will now help us manage our working capital needs better in case the distribution companies delay payments beyond normal periods. Hence the company and its subsidiaries have withdrawn their requests for availing moratorium and are servicing the debt obligations for month of April as per the original schedule and also remitting the amount due towards March debt.

2. How has covid 19 impacted your divestment plans? How is your plan to restructure your renewable business going?

Surely negotiations in this lockdown period has become a little difficult, but our divestment plans remain on track. We closed Cennergi transaction earlier in April with Rs700 crore realized from this sale. We are in advanced discussions to execute sale agreement for another overseas asset. Besides we are working on closing the sale of defense business in this quarter and expect to complete sale of our investment in Zambia hydro project by September. We are confident to meet our divestment target this year.

In addition, we are progressing well in finalizing our restructuring of renewable businesses to set up the vehicle for our growth.

3. The lockdown has lasted more than a month-and-a-half. How has Tata Power adapted to cope with the changed operating conditions?

Like most businesses, the first priority for us was to handle significant teething issues in ensuring continuity of operations with restricted movements and securing safety of our staff and contracted workforces.

As an essential service provider, Tata Power quickly mobilized its business continuity plan to provide uninterrupted supply of power to ensure that our citizens continue to comfortably work from home and our medical staff, law enforcement agencies and other essential services continue to serve the nation.

All our generation plants and transmission and distribution locations continue to operate through planned, seamless movement of people, goods and other essential requirements. We have been able to achieve this because of a robust BCP (business continuity planning) framework which allowed us to quickly move to two shifts from three at plants with restrictions on interactions between various shifts and work-from-home (WFH) for our back office, support functions.

Our senior management employees are following 50% rota of WFH and office to support our company's operations. We have also taken care of arrangements for travel, stay, food and safety aspects so that they can operate the plant and systems seamlessly.

4. Covid-19 has impacted demand significantly. What are the key issues emerging from this demand fall?

With the onset of summer, we typically see demand going up. At a national level, peak demand picks up to 180 GW while in first two weeks of lockdown it fell to around 120 GW. Covid-19 has reversed the trend of a rising power demand in the first two months of 2020 with most of the industrial and commercial demand for power has scaled down considerably as markets, offices, trains and airlines, among others, remain shut amidst the lockdown.

This becomes very relevant for a sector which has already been under so much pressure with most of 2019 seeing very soft power demand. This will also spill over to thermal generating plants’ load factor which can go beyond even the minimum operating levels of 55% and potential spike in receivables from distribution companies when their collections come under challenge.

Almost all of Tata Power assets are under either regulated businesses or through fixed-price long-term contracts. While the drop in demand by almost 40% compared to 2019 in our distribution businesses impacts our topline, the returns from these businesses are also regulated based on assets deployed. The return profile of our business allows us to cover our fixed costs and provide us assured returns which I would say is typical of regulated businesses like us.

5. There are lot of discussions around relief to power distribution companies. What reliefs do generation companies like yours need?

These unprecedented times will test the power sector for sure and the fiscal and monetary relief will play a very important role in ensuring how the sector emerges from this challenge. We have been hearing about the planned liquidity package to distribution companies through Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation and this will be welcome.

The generating companies will be the biggest beneficiary of this liquidity package as it will clear the old dues of distribution companies to generation companies. This will improve the liquidity conditions for power generation companies which have been really hit hard by the bulging receivables. The governments are well aware of the severity of this issue on investor sentiments and that is the reason that the power ministry had clarified that distribution companies are required to pay for the power offtaken within 45 days during this covid-19 period too.

Another welcome move by the government was to clarify that must-run status of renewable energy projects would continue and payments to renewable energy generators to be made on regular basis by the distribution companies.





