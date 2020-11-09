Interview | Won over 700 crore in new business 2020: Wavemaker's Ajay Gupte

Firstly, I'm really proud of the way the advertising fraternity has stood up and adapted to the challenges that the ongoing pandemic has posed. At GroupM, we ensured that we had the right infrastructure support for our people be it internet connections or accessing in-house data remotely. We have moved to complete digital billing in March. Conducting multiple pitches and meetings on video calling apps has not been easy but we pulled it off with a fair amount of success. Our people have faced multiple challenges. Infrastructure at home is not the best for everyone, lack of privacy, managing family members at different age levels hasn't been easy. We have tried to support wherever we can by offering counselling and conducting fun activities like 'Do nothing cafe' on every Friday where people can play games or simply catch up and bond. Human connection is missing and that has been quite tough.