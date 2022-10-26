Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  'With Laxmi images on currency notes our country will prosper', Kejriwal

'With Laxmi images on currency notes our country will prosper', Kejriwal

2 min read . 12:24 PM ISTLivemint
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to introduce the Indian currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images. (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to introduce the Indian currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images on one side, keeping Mahatma Gandhi's picture on other side.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to introduce the Indian currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images on one side, keeping Mahatma Gandhi's picture on other side.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to introduce the Indian currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images on one side, keeping Mahatma Gandhi's picture on other side.

He cited an example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, following the same concept.

He cited an example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, following the same concept.

“In Indonesia, the currency notes have the image of Lord Ganesh on one side. It is a muslim country, the country has more than 85% muslims. If they can do it, we can also do it," he said in a press conference here.

“In Indonesia, the currency notes have the image of Lord Ganesh on one side. It is a muslim country, the country has more than 85% muslims. If they can do it, we can also do it," he said in a press conference here.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.

Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.

"We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he added.

"We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he added.

Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

He also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

He also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

"All demonic powers aligned against us," Kejriwal said on the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

"All demonic powers aligned against us," Kejriwal said on the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The Delhi chief minister also lauded the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline in the city's pollution levels.

The Delhi chief minister also lauded the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline in the city's pollution levels.

"We are still not satisfied. We want to make Delhi the city with the cleanest air," he said.

"We are still not satisfied. We want to make Delhi the city with the cleanest air," he said.

 

 

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP