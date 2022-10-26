'With Laxmi images on currency notes our country will prosper', Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the Central government to introduce the Indian currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images on one side, keeping Mahatma Gandhi's picture on other side.
He cited an example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, following the same concept.
“In Indonesia, the currency notes have the image of Lord Ganesh on one side. It is a muslim country, the country has more than 85% muslims. If they can do it, we can also do it," he said in a press conference here.
"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).
"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.
Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar.
"We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale," he added.