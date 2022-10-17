Invenire Energy DSF III fields can produce 110 million bbl in 20-year

“We truly believe in India’s potential & ability to be ‘atmanirbhar’ and this belief is reinforced in our strategic decision to further augment our portfolio of discovered assets by securing three fields in India’s prolific Mumbai Offshore Basin. To access and monetize India’s hydrocarbon potential, investment of capital – both talent and financial - is needed from enterprises – be it NOCs, IOCs, or independents. Indeed, independent oil and gas companies made a game changing contribution in rendering US not only energy secured but surplus," said Manish Maheshwari, Chairman, Invenire Energy.