Home / News / India /  'Invest for Defence' to be held on 20 October

‘Invest for Defence’ to be held on 20 October

1 min read . 04:00 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

The event is aimed at promoting targeted investment in India’s defence industry by both Indian players and foreign original equipment manufacturers. It will also highlight the requirements of the Indian armed forces and policy reforms undertaken by the government to boost ease of doing business

NEW DELHI: ‘Invest for Defence’, the first marquee event of the Ministry of Defernce will be held on 20 October during the 12th edition of DefExpo. Union minister for defence Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event.

“It is targeted to promote investment in the defence sector in the country by both the Indian industry and the foreign original equipment manufacturers. It will also highlight the requirements of the armed forces and policy reforms undertaken by the government for ease of doing business in the defence sector. It provides the industry with opportunities and advantages of investing in the sector and thus contributing to maximizing the indigenous production," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The event is expected to witness participation from the industry names, both Indian as well as foreign OEMs, such as L&T, Adani Defence, Bharat Forge, Saab, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin, along with participation from domestic and foreign Institutional Investors and Venture Capitalists.

The event will also feature a panel discussion between the industry stalwarts and the MoD and Armed Forces leadership. “The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session, wherein participants can ask questions from the eminent panelists. The target audience for the event is industry representatives including those from MSMEs and Start-ups, policy makers and enthusiasts in defence sector," the ministry added.

