Invest in companies which invest their capital conservatively: Uday Kotak advice

After receiving an enormous hammering over the last week, the Indian stock market rebounded strongly on Friday. The Nifty gained 1.57%, the Sensex gained 1.53%, and all sector indices closed on a green note. The Sensex and Nifty 50 accelerated by almost 1% last week following a strong uptrend stance, but experts claim that the upcoming week is expected to remain volatile and will track global cues such as IIP data scheduled for release on March 10, performance of global indices and US markets, concern over aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), rupee trend, FIIs flows, F&O Cues, and so on. Amid the volatile market, Uday Kotak CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank has suggested investors invest in businesses which invest their capital conservatively.

