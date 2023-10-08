Invest in soft skills for enhanced workforce employability: Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar
New Delhi: While the upcoming interim budget is expected to have welfare schemes that benefit the common man, it should also invest in upgrading soft skills like languages, Maharashtra’s education minister Deepak Kesarkar, who represented the state in the latest GST council meet, told Mint. This, he believes, would empower the country's workforce to fully harness its demographic advantages, particularly in international contexts.