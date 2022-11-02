New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that with bold reforms, big infrastructure push, and the best talent the country is moving towards the vision of a New India.

The prime minister was speaking at ‘Invest Karnataka 2022’, a global investors meet.

PM Modi said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, at this time of global economic uncertainty, the whole world is confident that the Indian economy’s fundamentals are strong.

He expressed delight at the organisation of the investors‘ meeting in Karnataka and remarked that it was a perfect example of competitive and cooperative federalism. He noted that manufacturing and production are majorly dependent on policies and control of the state government.

“Through this Global Investors’ Meet, states can target specific sectors and forge a partnership with other countries", the prime minister added.

The three-day event, being held from 2-4 November in Bengaluru, would witness more than 80 speaker sessions.

The meet aims to attract prospective investors and set up a development plan for the state for the next decade.

Speakers at the event include some of the top industry leaders such as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal and Vikram Kirloska. Along with this, a number of business exhibitions with more than 300 exhibitors and country sessions would run parallelly.

The country sessions would each be hosted by partner countries - France, Germany, Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, and Australia - and bring high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries.